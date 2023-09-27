Sanna Marin | This is what is known about the Hollywood agency that signed up Marin – “Helps exceptionally talented people”

Range Media Partners’ services are aimed at people working in the entertainment industry.

Americans film websites reported on Wednesday that the former prime minister of Finland Sanna Marin has entered into an agreement with a company called Range Media Partners.

It is an American startup company founded in 2020 that offers its customers management and representation services.

Film news website Deadline according to the former TV industry agent behind the company Peter Micelli and a large number of his colleagues. The main financier is an American billionaire by Steve Cohen private equity firm Point72.

Range the services are aimed at people working in the entertainment industry, such as artists, directors, writers and professional athletes, the company from the website will survive.

Deadline According to Range, there are a number of Hollywood’s brightest names on the lists. In 2020, the company had concluded an agreement, among other things Johnny Depp’s, Emilia Clarke, Bradley Cooper’s, Anna Kendrick and Keira Knightley’s with.

of Variety according to Range was behind Depp’s lucrative Dior deal.

The French fashion house secured the actress as the face of the Sauvage fragrance with a deal worth 20 million dollars, or about 19 million euros, this year. The duration of the contract is three years. According to Variety, this is the largest men’s fragrance deal ever in history.

For Marin Range is looking for brand partnerships and work opportunities in television, movies and radio, they say Variety and Deadline.

Marin debuted on the TV screen already earlier this year, when the streaming service HBO launched in June Five selected – documentary series. The streaming service’s first Finnish documentary series tells about the five members of Marini’s government and their actions in the middle of the corona and the war in Ukraine.

Marin has described the project as an interesting experience.

Range Media currently has a good 160 employees.

Company founders and partners Peter Micelli and Jack Whigham visited in December 2022 of Variety in the podcast telling more about the vision behind the company.

“Talent is the atomic unit of the future. It’s talent that can build communities and move mountains,” Micelli said in the podcast.

“Range is designed to help exceptionally talented people leverage their international value in all types of business,” he continued.

Marin is now also included among these people.

Marin started working as a strategic advisor to the ex-prime minister of Britain earlier in September Tony Blair’s in the institute. He resigned as a member of parliament because of his appointment.

Marin can also be booked as a speaker through the US-based Harry Walker Agency.