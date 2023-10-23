Sanna Marin | Sdp’s local boss read about Marin’s resignation from the media: “It would have been nice to know earlier”

Sanna Marin plans to leave the Tampere city council. Anne Liimola, SDP’s first deputy councilor, will take her place on the council.

To Tampere chairman of the social democrat council group Pekka Salmi says that he received the information Sanna Marini (sd.) Change in Helsinki through the media.

“It would have been nice to know that earlier. It would have been very good if the council group had known first and only then communicated to the outside world. But he has wanted to share it through social media equally to everyone. That’s his solution”, commented Salmi.

Former Prime Minister, Tampere city councilor Sanna Marin moved permanently from Tampere to Helsinki last week. Marin told about it on the messaging service X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday afternoon:

“When the authority has processed the change of domicile, my right to act as a councilor in Tampere will end and I will apply to resign as a member of the city council.”

Salmi says that he was not surprised by Marin’s departure, but had been able to handle it after Marin announced that he was giving up his duties as a member of parliament.

“Then it occurred to me that he will probably also give up his duties as a city councilor when he leaves for international assignments.”

Salmi says that Marin’s departure is a big deal for the Democrats in Tampere, because his vote count has been so exceptionally large in the elections.

“It’s hard to replace that. Marin has brought added value and probably got votes across party lines.”

According to Salmi, however, Marin’s importance in Tampere politics has been minor since he first became Minister of Transport and Communications and then Prime Minister.

“He has been a line councilor since then. He has participated very little in the activities and has rarely spoken in the council. He has no longer influenced the politics of the Democrats and its contents.”

Marin is applying to resign from the city council membership, but in practice it must be granted to him, because a councilor can only serve in the council of his home municipality.

Marin resigned as an MP in September after being appointed as an adviser to the Tony Blair Institute. After Marin’s resignation, Tampere has been waiting for information on whether he will continue as a city councilor.

Marin was absent from the council’s previous meeting on September 18 without notice. The council only found out about his absence after a few minutes of the meeting. The deputy member was able to be included in the meeting remotely with a quick schedule.

Morning paper has not reached Marin to comment on his decision.

The current council of Tampere held its first meeting on August 16, 2021. Sanna Marin was photographed at the meeting with the new chairman of the council, Ilmari Nurminen (right).

Municipal organization Chairman of SDP Tampere Jyrki Koskinen heard from the reporter on Sunday About Marini’s change of home municipality and intentions to resign from the council.

“Oh that such a solution”, he commented on his first work.

“This is also how we get access to information.”

Marin’s place will be replaced by SDP’s first deputy councillor Anne Liimola.

“He has already often attended council meetings and is therefore experienced.”

Say Marin received a significant number of votes in the last municipal elections, 10,541 votes. In the parliamentary elections, he was the vote rake of the whole country with 35,628 votes.

Koskinen says that the SDP now has challenges in how it can retain as many votes as possible in the upcoming municipal and parliamentary elections.

“Marin has collected votes from the Greens, probably from the left-wing coalition and mobile voters. This brings challenges to the candidate lineup so that we find candidates who speak to these voters.”

Koskinen evaluates Marin’s loss from the Tampere Democrats’ council group by saying that social democratic politics will continue as it has been until now.

“This is a team game. Of course, it must be said that we have had such a rather special situation that a long-term prime minister has been a city councilor. It’s a huge deal and his departure will definitely have an impact in some way. Marin has also brought media publicity to the city of Tampere and the Tampere dems.”

Koskinen points out that Marin has also brought international visibility to Tampere in her international assignments.

Its after Sanna Marini’s municipality of residence has officially changed from Tampere to Helsinki, she no longer has the right to act as a city councilor in Tampere and will therefore submit her resignation.

Chairman of the Tampere City Council Ilmari Nurminen (sd.) states that Marin’s case is handled in the normal way, i.e. when the councilor has sent the resignation request to the Tampere city registry, the matter is prepared for the city board. After that, it will be decided by the city council.

Most likely, the matter will be discussed at the council meeting on November 20.