Sanna Marin | Sanna Marin starts doing speaking gigs: moves into the same office as the Obamas

The US-based Harry Walker Agency represents many of the world’s former top politicians.

Former prime minister and leading the Sdp until the autumn Sanna Marin becomes an international speaker.

Marin is listed as a speaker on the lists of the US-based Harry Walker Agency, which arranges “keynote and motivational speakers” for international events.

The listing can also be found on the office’s website at midnight Finnish time on Thursday.

Harry Walker Agency represents, among other things, the former president of the United States Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obamaformer president Bill Clinton and Foreign Minister Hillary Clinton and the former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

A company named MA/PI Oy has also recently been registered in the trade register for Marin, whose CEO has been appointed as Marin’s former number one assistant Tuulia Pitkänen.

According to HS’s information, starting a company is related to speaking gigs. The speaking gigs are sideline, and Marin also continues as a rank-and-file Member of Parliament for Sdp.

Marin appeared in May to tens of thousands of listeners as the keynote speaker at New York University’s graduation ceremony in New York, USA.

The former prime minister has so far been reluctant to comment on his future plans.

Marin said in June In the story of HS’s Monthly Supplementthat he wants to continue working “on the same things”.

“I want to fight against climate change, ensure that human rights are respected, act for the democratic values ​​that I personally believe in. I want to continue working on the same issues: human rights, equality, democracy, climate change and nature loss,” he said at the time.