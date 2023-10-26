Sanna Marin | Sanna Marin speaks at the real estate fair in Cannes, tickets up to 3,000 euros

Former Prime Minister Sanna Marin will give the opening speech of the four-day event to be held in Cannes next year.

Finland former Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) will give a speech next March at the real estate fair in Cannes, France.

An event specialized in real estate investment called MIPIM announced Marin’s participation on Thursday.

According to the program published by the event, Marin will give the opening speech of the four-day event. It is not clear from the program what Marin intends to talk about in his hour-long so-called keynote speech.

In addition, Marin will participate in a two-hour event called the “Political Leaders’ Summit”. Only those invited can participate in this event.

Bunting to the fair cost up to several thousand euros. At the cheapest price, you can listen to the events of the event for around 800 euros.

According to the event’s website, the most popular type of ticket is the 2,000-euro “visitor pass”, which gives you access to the events and, in addition, a one-year access to the participant database that can be used for networking.

For more than 3,000 euros, you also get access to the “premium” lounge, where food and drinks are served.

The MIPIM event will be held at the Palais des Festivals conference center in Cannes. It is especially known as the main venue for the annual Cannes Film Festival.

Say In September, Marin asked to be released from the position of MP after being appointed as a strategic advisor to the British Tony Blair Institute.

On Sunday, he said that he will resign from the Tampere city council membership, because he has permanently moved from Tampere to Helsinki.

In July, Marin was listed in the Harry Walker Agency, which brokers speakers, and in September, in Hollywood agency Range Media Partners.

In October, Marin appeared as the keynote speaker at a notable public event at the University of California in Los Angeles for the first time after leaving parliament.

Also in October, he represented at the Paris Fashion Weeks, among other things, the one who created a billion-dollar business around his television series Kim Kardashian’s and a soccer star David Beckham’s with.

