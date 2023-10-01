Sanna Marin | In addition to Marin, Tony Blair’s institute may be interested in New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern, the researcher estimates – They have a status that money cannot buy

London

Which finally won when the former British Prime Minister Tony Blair’s institute your salary of the former Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marini?

Did Marin make an excellent career leap? Or the institute of cunning recruitment?

It is clear that Blair’s boutique would not have hired Marin if Marin was not useful to the institute.

“Marin has a status that money cannot buy: he is a former prime minister. It opens doors in the world,” says a long-time researcher of British politics and economics, professor Michael Jacobs.

He mentions that the institute has possibly tried to recruit other former centre-left prime ministers. One possible candidate for the institute could be the former prime minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern.

A joint photo of the then prime ministers was published last November after the meeting between Sanna Marin and Jacinda Ardern (left) in Auckland.

Blair’s the institute is unique among British think tanks and the like.

Headquartered in London, TBI is an exceptionally large community of about 750 employees for a think tank. In addition, it has been extremely good at raising money.

“It has huge resources. Perhaps we can no longer speak of a British institute, but of a global one.”

When you consider the size of the TBI and the scope of its activities, the institute has one interesting feature: it personifies itself very much with Tony Blair.

All others – experts and researchers – are in the background.

For example, the former democratic president of the United States Bill Clinton’s – and his family – the Clinton Foundation, which bears the name, is not a community personified in the same way.

Is it Marin now relegated to a low-profile supporting role? Not necessarily.

Britain is undergoing a political upheaval. The Conservative Party will very likely lose the next general election. Then Britain would have a Labor government for a long time and probably a Labor leader would become prime minister Keir Starmer.

Starmer, on the other hand, is now drawing heavily on Tony Blair’s legacy.

Starmer is aiming for an election victory, and Blair is a superior model for that: no Labor leader has been able to win a British general election since Blair.

Blair led his party to victory no less than three times, in 1997, 2001 and 2005.

British Labor leader Keir Starmer (right) at the Global Progress Action meeting in Montreal in September. On the left, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

Jacobs According to reports, some of Blair’s former aides have joined Starmer’s background.

At the same time, Blair’s position as the backstab of British politics has strengthened. Blair also seems to be seen more and more in the media telling how things should be handled.

In the summer, TBI published the report about how Britain’s technical infrastructure should be developed.

“If Blair spends even more time on Britain, other people are needed [instituutin] face in the world,” says Jacobs.

Former Prime Minister Marin fits this perfectly.

Marin’s Finnishness, on the other hand, is not particularly important in Jacobs’ opinion. The former prime minister is a key factor. Marin’s personal qualities come to the fore – and an exciting reputation.

“After all, she became prime minister at a very young age and is one of the new generation of young female leaders… there are all kinds of exciting things about her.”

In the last week of September was reported, that Marin has been listed has been listed on the lists of US-based Range Media Partners. According to American sources, the company is looking for job opportunities for Marin in different media as well as brand partnerships

Sanna Marin participated alongside Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a panel discussion at the Global Progress Action meeting in Montreal in mid-September.

Professor Jacobs knows the thinking of the British Labor particularly well, because he served for a long time as the former prime minister Gordon Brown’s as an assistant.

Brown was Blair’s successor as Prime Minister (2007–2010) and the Chancellor of the Exchequer in Blair’s governments for ten years.

Tony Blair is remembered for taking the Labor Party to the political center. The so-called third way was supposed to combine the best aspects of right-wing and left-wing thinking.

According to Jacobs, today Blair leans even more to the right. However, the main focus has shifted from politics to technology and its applications as an aid to administration.

“Technology has become an obsession for him.”

Tony Blair pictured in September during his visit to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Brazil.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper has asked to visit the Tony Blair Institute. At least so far, the requests have been rejected. The institute has been asked to get familiar with its activities via the TBI website.

The website lists, among other things, the principles used to build the strategy of the 21st century states.

The first of them can be the nightmare of many left-leaning politicians and voters: the government must be open about close cooperation with the private sector.

Marin, on the other hand, became known as a left winger of the Democrats.

“[TBI] believes deeply that technology drives change, not only in the private sector, but also in the public sector. We are aiming for a ‘smart state’, which does not necessarily mean a large role for the state”, says a long-time researcher of British politics, a professor who worked at the universities of Sheffield and Cambridge Andrew Gamble.

“ “He [Marin] must have thought that cooperation would rather increase than tarnish his reputation.”

Technical loika’s goal is efficiency, i.e. public services that are as cheap as possible but at the same time of the highest quality.

At the same time, we are trying to solve the big problem of the social democratic politics of the 21st century, that is, how to save the welfare state without the tax burden increasing so much that the citizens eventually start to rebel.

According to Gamble, the goal is right, whether a solution is found or not.

“And it’s probably a good sign that a heavyweight politician like Sanna Marin has come along. He must have thought that cooperation [TBI:n kanssa] rather than diminishing his reputation.”

Sanna Marin’s recruitment to TBI is prominently reported on the institute’s website.

In messages has been told about the Tony Blair Institute’s cooperation with undemocratic states. Blair’s close support for the United States in the Iraq war is equally remembered.

In the summer of 2016 made public The British Iraq investigation stated that the war was started with insufficient intelligence. At the same time, Blair gave a long statement in which he apologized for all mistakes and assured his remorse.

Blair has recreated his skin through his institute. But how TBI actually works – it is unclear to many in Britain as well.

“Financing of think tanks is usually quite opaque, although it is known that [TBI] funding has come from the US State Department and Saudi sources,” says Gamble.

Tony Blair -institute’s operating principle is to offer consulting assistance to the governments and political leaders of the target countries – i.e. the clients. First, the goals, i.e. the strategy, are defined, and then a concrete progress program is created.

The idea is that TBI’s experts support the target country during the change.

For example In Kenya, TBI promotes the renewal of agriculture through technology. TBI appoints managers and assistants for land projects who handle the practical work with the locals.

When Blair visited Nairobi in the fall of 2022 to boost his institute’s Kenya project, the Kenyan president announced William Ruto the goal is to transfer 80–90 percent of government services online.

The Blair Institute is always looking for new employees, and not all positions are by any means in London.

The TBI website presents, among other things, Tony Blair visiting Kenya.

At the end of September, more than 40 jobs of various levels were open at TBI, mainly in Africa and Asia. In Europe, positions were open in Athens and Bucharest in addition to London.

In British job advertisements, the salary is often stated directly. This is not the case in TBI’s own announcements. However, for several open positions, the salary is mentioned to be “competitive”.

Former prime ministers are most likely of their own caste in negotiations regarding salary and work benefits.