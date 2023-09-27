Wednesday, September 27, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sanna Marin | Hollywood agency Range Media Partners recruited Marin

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 27, 2023
in World Europe
0
Sanna Marin | Hollywood agency Range Media Partners recruited Marin

Range Media operates in Los Angeles and handles contract matters for public figures.

| Updated

Finland former Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) has been listed on the lists of US-based Range Media Partners.

The agreement between Marin and Range Media was reported by American film news sites Variety and Deadline.

Range Media operates in Los Angeles and handles contract matters for artists, executives, writers, athletes and other public figures. It also delivers TV series and documentaries to the media and entertainment company.

Range Media represents Marin, and the company is looking for work opportunities for him in television, film and radio, as well as brand partnerships, according to Variety and Deadline.

Marin is also listed as a speaker on the lists of the US-based Harry Walker Agency, which arranges “keynote and motivational speakers” for international events.

Earlier in the fall, Marin started working as a strategic advisor at the Tony Blair Institute (TBI). Marin resigned as MP due to his appointment.

See also  Athletico-PR and Coritiba draw in a classic marked by confusion - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Range Media was founded in 2020. Varitety described it into a startup company at the end of last year.

The company has more than 160 employees and has been financed by the venture capital company Point72 with at least 50 million US dollars.

Deadline told in 2020, that Range Media has signed contracts with, among others, Actors Emilia Clarke, Johnny Depp’s, by Michael Fassbender and Keira Knightley’s with.

#Sanna #Marin #Hollywood #agency #Range #Media #Partners #recruited #Marin

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
“Devil’s Mountain”… a spy castle that has become deserted

"Devil's Mountain"... a spy castle that has become deserted

Recommended

No Result
View All Result