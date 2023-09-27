Sanna Marin | Hollywood agency Range Media Partners recruited Marin

Range Media operates in Los Angeles and handles contract matters for public figures.

27.9. 21:26 | Updated 27.9. 22:12

Finland former Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) has been listed on the lists of US-based Range Media Partners.

The agreement between Marin and Range Media was reported by American film news sites Variety and Deadline.

Range Media operates in Los Angeles and handles contract matters for artists, executives, writers, athletes and other public figures. It also delivers TV series and documentaries to the media and entertainment company.

Range Media represents Marin, and the company is looking for work opportunities for him in television, film and radio, as well as brand partnerships, according to Variety and Deadline.

Marin is also listed as a speaker on the lists of the US-based Harry Walker Agency, which arranges “keynote and motivational speakers” for international events.

Earlier in the fall, Marin started working as a strategic advisor at the Tony Blair Institute (TBI). Marin resigned as MP due to his appointment.

Range Media was founded in 2020. Varitety described it into a startup company at the end of last year.

The company has more than 160 employees and has been financed by the venture capital company Point72 with at least 50 million US dollars.

Deadline told in 2020, that Range Media has signed contracts with, among others, Actors Emilia Clarke, Johnny Depp’s, by Michael Fassbender and Keira Knightley’s with.