Sanna Marin | A new career as a speaker took off in Los Angeles

Sanna Marin was this year’s guest of the traditional lecture series at the University of California.

Former prime minister Sanna Marin appeared as the keynote speaker at a notable public event for the first time after leaving parliament and moving to the Tony Blair Institute as a strategic advisor.

Marin took to the stage of what seemed to be a full medium-sized lecture hall at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) early Thursday Finnish time. There were approximately a few hundred listeners in the auditorium. However, it was not a speech but an interview with long answers.

Marin appeared specifically in the capacity of the former prime minister of Finland. Among other things, he criticized the caution of some countries in supporting Ukraine if their purpose is to avoid escalating the war.

“What escalation are we still waiting for? There is a full-scale war going on in Europe”, Marin wondered.

“Some kind of peace is not enough. Ukraine must win.”

Marin said he believed that a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine would have been avoided if European countries had reacted more forcefully back in 2014, when Russia seized Crimea and engineered a war in eastern Ukraine.

Marin also explained to the audience the concept of Finnishization, Finnish society’s preparedness for crises and the people’s trust in decision-makers. To the Finn’s ears, he said almost nothing new or particularly interesting. Even the American public only asked questions that have been chewed up many times during the Russian war of aggression in Europe.

University introduced Marini as a more inspiring guest than usual, even though it has had several world-famous speakers in the same traditional lecture series.

Marinia was interviewed by the director of the university’s Burkle Center for International Relations Kal Raustiala, who has a Finnish family background. This one mentioned that his grandfather fought at the front against the Russians in World War II.

In his introduction, Raustiala praised that, as prime minister, Marin coped well with two big challenges: first, leading Finland through the pandemic, then leading Finland into the military alliance NATO. Raustiala stated that Marin understands the Russian threat better than most.

To the question of whether Finland went to NATO under the leadership of the people or politicians, Marin answered that both.

“When we saw that Russia was ready to use force against neighboring countries, we could no longer trust our working relationship with Russia,” Marin recounted the sudden change in thinking after Russia attacked Ukraine in February of last year.

“We thought about what border Russia would not cross, and we concluded that that border is NATO membership. Therefore, Finland’s decision to join NATO was an act of peace.”

Marin appeared at the university in an all-white outfit consisting of wide-legged trousers, a shirt and a headband. Earlier in the day he posted His Instagram account in the upcoming Stories section, usual tourist photos and videos from, for example, the rooftop terrace and the famous Rodeo Drive street in the Beverly Hills district.

Marin’s performance was part of a series of lectures held once a year Bernard Brodie Distinguished Lecture on the Conditions of Peace.

The lecture series, which started in 1980, has previously featured, among others, the former president of the United States Jimmy Carter and former Secretary-General of the United Nations, South Korean Ban Ki-moon. Last year, the guest was from Argentina Luis Moreno Ocampoformer prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The recording of Marin’s interview, which lasted more than an hour, was promised to be seen by the Burkle Center For the YouTube channel.

