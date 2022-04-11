Raúl Sanllehí already serves as general director of Real Zaragoza, although his appointment will not be official until the sale of Real Zaragoza is definitively validated with the mathematical permanence of the Aragonese team in the Second Division and the authorization of the shareholder change by the Higher Sports Council . But Sanllehí did not want to delay his arrival at the club any longer and this afternoon he held a lunch in Zaragoza with the still sporting director Miguel Torrecilla and coach Juan Ignacio Martínez to formally introduce himself and talk about various sporting issues.

Sanllehí’s intention is to undertake an absolute change in the entire structure of Real Zaragoza, so the departures on June 30 of Torrecilla and JIM can be taken for granted, although both have a clause in their contracts by which they would renew automatically if the team achieved promotion to the First Division this season. In that unlikely case, a negotiation would be necessary.

Real Zaragoza announced last Friday in a statement that the investment group headed by the American businessman Jorge Mas Santos has acquired 51% of the share capital of the sports corporation, that is, the one held by César Alierta (50%) and his nephew Fernando Sáinz de Varanda (1.56%), a sale that is conditional on the two suspensive clauses mentioned above. Once both requirements are met, the investment group will also acquire the shareholding packages of the Yarza family (13.46%), Juan Forcén (13.46%) and Carlos Iribarren (13.46%), going on to control more than 91% of the shareholders.

The investment group, with extensive experience in the world of soccer and in the management of Inter Miami, French Lens and Millonarios de Bogotá, is made up of, among others, the brothers Jorge and José Mas Santos, Joseph Oughourlian, founder and CEO of Amber Capital, Jim Carpenter, president of the RMG Team capital company, and Jim Miller, executive of Ares Management Corporation.