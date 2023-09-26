Sankt Pauli, the club from Hamburg’s red light district that defines itself as anti-capitalist, anti-fascist and anti-homophobic, a historic German football club that rarely leaves the Second Bundesliga, announced this Tuesday that it will stop working with advisors and agents of players under 18 years. The law prohibits intermediaries from charging for services provided to underage soccer players, but in fact Germany is one of the European powers with the highest trafficking of youth players between clubs, and most exchanges involve agents who pocket a commission.

“We are committed to a dialogue with the players and their families and a personal environment based on collaboration,” says the director of the quarry, Banjamin Liedtke, who recognizes that the measure will not always favor the interests of Sankt Pauli, since many young people They only move through the intermediation of their agents. “Children change clubs a lot and that harms the player’s development,” adds the coach. “By dealing directly with them we hope to generate greater roots.” The decision is part of a strategy promoted under the banner of ‘Rebellution‘, another youth football is possible’.

The idea of ​​revolt against the system always hovers over the old port stronghold. Opposing the commercialization of football has been, since the 1980s, one of Sankt Pauli’s mottoes, encouraged by a fan base that calls itself squatters and never tires of reaffirming its left-wing identity. “Who has betrayed us?” they sing; “Social Democracy! Who has never betrayed us? “The Sankt Pauliiiiii!”

The new measure deepens the social crusade of the club that is currently second in the Second Division. One point behind the leader, Dusseldorf, which has 14, and tied on 13 points with Hamburg, the small city club has become a pole of attraction for its daring and exciting play. The growth of the team has made Fabian Hürzeler, 29, one of the fashionable coaches in Germany.

Enough of ‘coaching’

Prohibiting agents from entering the sports city is the most categorical rule in a catalog that extends to preventing the proliferation of personal trainers of all kinds, from physical trainers to individual mental trainers, hired outside the club, a very trend. fashionable among all youth players in Europe. Sankt Pauli wants to insist on the value of the group community, the beginning and end of all training. “We want to help players improve in the long term and we want to work with them to develop the skills they need to succeed in high-competition sport,” explained Liedtke.

You can follow EL PAÍS Deportes in Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.