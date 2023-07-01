Home page World

The grief in Sankt Augustin is huge after the deadly fire brigade operation. 2000 people came to say goodbye to Magda and Michael.

Sankt Augustin – The outdoor pools are closed on Friday, the flags at half-mast: Sankt Augustin mourns Magda and Michael. The two firefighters died on June 18 during a mission in Sankt Augustin (Rhein-Sieg district).

Firefighters died in action in Sankt Augustin: commemoration with 2000 people

With the commemoration on Friday, Sankt Augustin and the entire blue light family mourns the deceased. Several a thousand people are at the funeral service met on the monastery grounds of the Steyl missionaries. Among them were many residents – a total of 2,000 people. Also NRW-Minister of the Interior Herbert ReulMayor of Sankt Augustin Max Leitterstorf and Norbert Röttgen, CDU-Politicians and members of the Bundestag for the Rhein-Sieg II constituency. They all want to say goodbye to Magda and Michael.

Two firefighters died during an operation in Sankt Augustin – they were remembered at a funeral service on June 30th. © Roberto Pfeil

A standard operation turned into a nightmare on Sunday morning, says Reul in his eulogy. A Fire in a motorcycle shop. “The 36-year-old Michael and the 37-year-old Magda were among the first to fight the flames,” said Reul, visibly moved.

“They have been in action many times. They just wanted to help,” says Reul. But just a few minutes after the start of the operation, the terrible accident happened. What exactly happened in the burning motorcycle workshop is unclear. Magda and Michael were considered missing. “More than 200 comrades gave everything to find them.” In the evening then the sad certainty: the two members of the volunteer fire brigade were found dead. “I was there myself. The hopelessness was palpable. I will never forget this sight,” Reul recalls. “All I could do was listen and be there,” he continues.

“We don’t yet know much about the cause of this accident, but we have a duty to answer the open questions,” promises Reul. He ends his speech with the words: “We will not forget you.”

“I have pictures in my head that I will never forget”: Sankt Augustin mourns the death of firefighters

Before the funeral service for Magda and Michael begins in Sankt Augustin, firefighters sign a book of condolences. © Roberto Pfeil/dpa

Mayor Max Leitterstorf describes June 18 as the “darkest day of the volunteer fire department in Sankt Augustin”. A good two weeks later, he still cannot understand the tragic accident, he says at the funeral service in an interview with 24RHEIN.

He himself was present at the tragic operation. “When I close my eyes, I have pictures in my head and sentences in my ear that I will never forget. ‘We found them both. They are right next to each other’, ‘We won’t leave until we’ve found them’, ‘we stand guard’”, Leitterstorf remembers.

“You came as rescuers and left as heroes”: Firefighters die in fire

The grief is huge throughout Sankt Augustin – but so is the cohesion, the mayor emphasizes. A sea of ​​flowers was laid in front of the fire station. Residents wrote messages like “You came as saviors and left as heroes” on fences. have neighbors Fundraising campaigns for the bereaved families of the dead firefighters and the owners of the motorcycle workshop were launched. That touches, according to Leitterstorf. “Despite all the grief, we also draw strength from the community,” says a visibly moved Leitterstorf.

Herbert Maur, head of the Sankt Augustin volunteer fire brigade, says the same thing. The past two weeks have been tough. But: “It is very moving to look into so many eyes and to know that the sympathy is huge,” he says in an interview with 24REIN after the funeral service. “We get huge support from the entire fire brigade family.” Currently, the comrades of the volunteer fire brigade meet every evening. “And then we talk, for a very long time.”

Commemoration in Sankt Augustin: “Come from all directions to take part”

Thousands of firefighters from all over Germany take part in the funeral service for their deceased comrades in Sankt Augustin. © Roberto Pfeil/dpa

District fire chief Stefan Gandelau has been with the fire department for three decades. For him it is still clear: “I will never forget the day,” he says. “In my 34 years with the fire brigade, it was the blackest day I had to experience.” But: “Firefighters and helpers came to us from all directions to take part and to support us. This helps. That helps the comrades from Sankt Augustin and everyone who was involved in the operation.” (jw)