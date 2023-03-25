The Sankari Fashion and Investment Groups announced their contribution of 50 million dirhams to the “Endowment for a Billion Meals” campaign, which is launching the largest endowment fund to feed food in Ramadan in a sustainable manner, in order to provide a food safety net for the neediest groups, and to contribute to combating hunger and malnutrition, especially among the victims. Disasters and crises around the world.

The “Stopping a Billion Meals” campaign is the latest global initiative by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, which includes dozens of initiatives and institutions that implement charitable and humanitarian work programs around the world, within five main axes: aid, humanitarian and relief, health care and disease control, and spreading education and knowledge. , innovating the future and leadership, and empowering societies, in a way that supports institutional humanitarian work, achieves its sustainability and expands its positive impact, perpetuates a culture of hope in the region and the world and contributes to achieving the desired development for a better future. The pledge of Dr. Abdul Qadir Sankari and his sons to support the “Stop a Billion Meals” campaign comes with an amount of 10 million dirhams annually in five years, with a total of 50 million dirhams, in order to contribute to the activation of sustainable programs to combat and eliminate hunger in the world.