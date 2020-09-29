In the current season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson, who is in great rhythm, said that like former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, ‘nobody can play’ and ‘nobody should try it’ ‘. With Samson’s ability to play big shots effortlessly, the team registered thrilling wins against Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab in close matches.

The Rajasthan Royals succeeded in chasing a record target against the Punjab team. After his explosive innings, Kerala Congress MP Shashi Tharoor called him the next Dhoni. Samson, however, dismissed the comparison, saying, “I can say with confidence that no one can play like Dhoni, nor should anyone try to play like him.” Playing like MS Dhoni is not easy at all, so it should be left aside. I never think of playing like MS Dhoni. He is a veteran of Indian cricket and of this game.

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals face tough challenge in front of Kolkata, Dinesh Karthik will be eyeing

Samson said, “I just focus on my game, what I can do, how I can do the best in it and how I can win the match.” Former cricketer from Kerala batsman and of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Gautam Gambhir also agreed. Gambhir said that this 25-year-old player should focus on becoming Sanju Samson of Indian cricket instead of becoming the next Dhoni.

Samson strengthened his claim for a place in the Indian team by playing 74 and 85 runs. Asked if he felt he had done enough to get the attention of the national selectors, Samson said, “Maybe yes, maybe no.” I think I know that I am in a good rhythm, my only dream is to win the match for my team. Right now my focus is on IPL.

SRH Vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2020: Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals today