new Delhi: AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who is opposing the Kisan Bill, targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that he is fighting not for tea but for farmers’ morsels. Sanjay Singh alleged that this law was passed in an unconstitutional manner without voting.

Let me tell you that today, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh had arrived with tea and snacks for eight MPs sitting on a dharna in the Parliament complex. However, these MPs refused to take it. PM Modi praised Harivansh’s move. Taking a dig at this, Sanjay Singh tweeted, “Modi ji, we are not fighting for our tea. We are fighting for the welfare of our farmers, which you have taken away. My humble request to you – I am returning your tea with all due respect, please return my farmers’ food. ”

मोदी जी, हम अपनी चाय के लिए नहीं लड़ रहे। हम अपने किसानों के निवाले के लिए लड़ रहे हैं, जो आपने छीना है। मेरी आपसे विनम्र बिनती है – मैं आपकी चाय पूरे आदर के साथ लौटा रहा हूँ, आप कृपया मेरे किसानों का निवाला लौटा दीजिए। https://t.co/o2QUsu0Bdb

अपने एक दूसरे ट्वीट में संजय सिंह ने कहा, “हमारा निलंबन कोई मुद्दा नहीं, किसानों को हक़ दिलाने के लिए ज़िन्दगी भर निलंबित रहने को तैयार हूं. मोदी जी बिना वोटिंग के गैरसंवैधानिक ढंग से पास किये गए इस काले कानून को वापस लो. हिम्मत है तो वोटिंग कराकर दिखाओ.”

इसके साथ ही उन्होंने कहा, “कांग्रेस, टीएमसी, डीएमके, आरजेडी, एसपी, शिवसेना, एनसीपी, टीआऱस, सीपीएम, सीपीआई ने सदन का बहिष्कार किया मुद्दा एक ही है “किसान विरोधी काला क़ानून वापस लो, किसानो का निवाला वापस दो.”

