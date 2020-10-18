Highlights: Sanjay Singh offers his Delhi home to stay for Hathras victim’s family

Hathras victim’s family does not have to live in fear of Adityanath Raj: Sanjay Singh

Sanjay Singh, Rajya Sabha MP from Aam Aadmi Party and in-charge of Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow

Sanjay Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP from the Aam Aadmi Party and in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, has offered his Delhi home to live in the family of Hathras victim. He has also spoken to the victim’s uncle in this regard. Singh tweeted this information.

Sanjay Singh tweeted, ‘I am ready to take the family of Hathras victim to my residence in Delhi. He does not have to live in fear of Adityanath Raj. I have requested to talk to the doll’s uncle over the phone. Amid the CBI probe into the Hathras gang rape-murder case, the victim’s family had spoken of shifting to Delhi. On October 12, the victim’s family had demanded to shift the case from UP to Delhi in front of the Lucknow bench of the High Court. The victim’s brother says that due to the transfer of the case in Delhi, there can be better advocacy by staying there. Going there, talked about living in a rented house.

Singh’s attack on Ballia murder case too

On the other hand, Sanjay Singh also targeted the Yogi government over the murder case in Ballia. Singh said that the Bairia given in support of Dhirendra Pratap Singh, an accused in the murder of Jayaprakash Pal, is shameless in the statements of BJP MLA Surendra Singh. His statements are like openly inciting ethnic violence. Asking the question to Yogi Adityanath, he said that the Pal society made a mistake by voting for him, did he not have the right to live in Yogi Raj?