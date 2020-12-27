1. Enforcement Directorate has sent notice to Varsha Raut, wife of Sanjay Raut, Rajya Sabha MP of Shiv Sena. This notice has been sent in connection with the investigation of the PMC bank scam. Varsha Raut has been called for questioning on 29 December. https://bit.ly/3pontek

2. Rajsabha MP and RCP Singh, a leader close to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has been appointed as the National President of JDU. RCP Singh will replace Nitish Kumar. At the National Executive meeting, Nitish Kumar proposed to make RCP Singh the national president of the party, which was supported by all the members. https://bit.ly/2L2xM8T

3. The agitation of farmers against the new agricultural laws continues today on the 32nd. Farmers today protested Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio program ‘Mann Ki Baat’ by clapping the plate. Late in the evening, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reached the Singhu border and said, “I appeal to the central government, listen to these and withdraw the three laws of agriculture.” https://bit.ly/3ryqOcP

4. Security forces arrested two militants of Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force from Poonch district of Jammu and recovered huge amount of arms and ammunition from them. The security forces claimed that the terrorists were planning a blast in Rajouri district of Jammu. https://bit.ly/3nRGbuF

5. India have taken an 82-run lead over Australia in the second Test match thanks to Ajinkya Rahane’s century innings. India ended Sunday on the second day with 277 runs at the loss of five wickets in their first innings. The game of the day was ended early due to rain. https://bit.ly/38GYrR1

Superstar Rajinikanth discharged from hospital, admitted after blood pressure complaint https://bit.ly/38GYrR1

For other minor big news abplive.com But welcome