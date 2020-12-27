Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Varsha Raut, wife of Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, for questioning on December 29. This notice is related to the investigation of the PMC bank scam case. The NCP has targeted the BJP government at the Center, calling this action politically motivated. Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut has tweeted.

In his tweet, Sanjay Raut wrote, “Come see, how much is there in my heart, let me keep my feet together.” His tweet is being linked to ED summons. Sanjay Raut has been continuously targeting the BJP. These days he also supported the farmers’ protest against the new agricultural laws and questioned the decision of the Center.

However, when ABP News sought a response from Sanjay Raut regarding the ED summons, he said over the phone, “I don’t know anything about this at the moment.” As soon as I get any information, I will do it through a press conference. ”

What is PMC scam?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was exposed to the PMC bank scam in the year 2019. A loan of 6500 crore rupees was being given through fake bank account. The Reserve Bank had stopped withdrawing money. RBI filed it a case of fraud and criminal conspiracy. The ED is investigating a case of money laundering and a case of forgery.

According to information received from sources, a few days ago, the ED arrested Praveen Raut, close to Sanjay Raut. There were some transactions from Praveen Raut’s account to Varsha Raut’s account. The ED wants information about this transaction. It is alleged that 55 lakh rupees came from the account of Praveen Raut’s wife in the account of Sanjay Raut’s wife.

ED summons inspired by politics- NCP

NCP has come out in support of Sanjay Raut. Senior NCP leader Nawab Malik said that this action is inspired by politics. He alleged that ED’s notice is sent to intimidate the leaders of the opposition. He said that notices were sent to many leaders of Maharashtra. He said that due to political malice, central investigative agencies are being used to spread fear.

