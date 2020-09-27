Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has given a clarification on the meeting with Devendra Fadnavis. Sanjay Raut termed his meeting as non-political and said that he had met Devendra Fadnavis for an interview in Saamna. At the same time, BJP has also called meeting beyond politics. He said that meeting Fadnavis is not a crime, two leaders of the state can meet.

According to media reports, Devendra Fadnavis can give interviews to Shiv Sena soon. However, a condition has been laid for this that this interview will be done after the Bihar elections. Devendra Fadnavis is overseeing the election campaign in Bihar on behalf of the BJP. Please tell that Sanjay Raut is also the editor of the Sena mouthpiece Saamana.

Why question after Fadnavis-Raut’s meeting?

The coalition government of Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was formed in Darsal Maharashtra, but there were many occasions when differences between the three parties emerged. There was a continuous discussion whether this coalition government would be able to complete the five-year term.

Significantly, the BJP and Shiv Sena fought the Maharashtra assembly elections together. However, BJP and Shiv Sena separated after the election. The Shiv Sena formed a government in Maharashtra with the Congress and NCP.

Since then, BJP and especially Devendra Fadnavis have been attacking the Maharashtra government. From Corona to Sushant Rajput death case, Devendra Fadnavis has targeted the Maharashtra government on the Kangana Ranaut case. It is believed that the Shiv Sena is under some pressure due to the prolonged Sushant Rajput case, Raut’s meeting with Fadnavis is being considered as an attempt to reduce this pressure.

