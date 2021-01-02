Highlights: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s problem may increase

55 lakh rupees transferred from bank loan scam

ED can inquire into the matter on January 5

Mumbai

Shiv Sena’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut’s problems may increase further. There is another revelation in the action taken against Praveen Raut, close to Sanjay under money laundering. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached the property of Praveen, whose wires are seen connecting with Sanjay’s wife Varsha Raut.

ED has taken action on business worth Rs 72 crore of businessman Pravin Raut in HDIL-PMC bank loan fraud case. Investigation found that Rs 55 lakh was transferred from Praveen’s wife Madhuri’s account to Varsha’s account. The ED can now interrogate Varsha on January 5 in a Rs 55 lakh transaction case.

“It has been revealed during the investigation that Praveen transferred Rs 1 crore 60 lakh to his wife Madhuri. Of this, Rs 55 lakh was transferred to Varsha on an interest-free loan. Later, the flat was purchased in Dadar area with this amount. It was also revealed that Varsha and Madhuri are partners in Avni Constructions.

What is PMC Bank Scam?

The matter of giving a loan of 65 hundred crores rupees to a developer through fake accounts in PMC bank came in the year 2019 in the eyes of Reserve Bank. The Reserve Bank imposed strict restrictions in September 2019. Sarang Wadhawan and Rakesh Wadhawan were arrested by the Economic Offenses Wing in the PMC Bank scam case. Of the 44 accounts that were instrumental in sinking PMC Bank, 10 accounts were of HDIL.

