Mumbai: The brutal murder of a Dalit daughter in Hathras has now taken political color. The UP police arrested Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi going to meet the victim’s family. During this time, the police also rammed Rahul Gandhi. On this matter, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has said that if a Dalit and victim girl is brutally burnt and her family’s anger is suppressed then this government has no right to say ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’. He has also lodged an objection to the treatment of Rahul Gandhi.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that if Mayawati ji demands UP Chief Minister Adityanath’s resignation then there is no point in it. Unless NDA colleague Ramdas Athawale asks Yogi to resign, he will not resign. Raut took a dig at Ramdas Athawale, a Dalit leader from Maharashtra and an ally of the ruling NDA. Referring to the Kangana Ranaut episode, he said, ‘Where have the speakers now spoken on the illegal production of a page three actress? When the daughter of a poor person burns, why are we silenced, how are we living in society?

Let me tell you that after losing the battle with Hathras victim, she lost after fighting the battle of life for 14 days. The attitude of the administration after his death is under question. The way the police cremated him in the night itself, without the permission and presence of family members. There is a lot of anger among the people. All opposition parties have opposed this. Celebs from Bollywood to cricket have also condemned the incident on social media. At the same time, Samajwadi Party workers were stopped by the police from going to the victim’s village.

In times of sorrow, loved ones are not left alone. It is Jungleraj’s wish in UP that meeting a family in mourning also scares the government. Do not be afraid so much, Chief Minister! – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 1, 2020

On Thursday, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, were going to meet the victim’s family. During this time, the police stopped the convoy of Rahul Gandhi in Greater Noida. After this, Rahul and Priyanka proceeded in the same vehicle but the police arrested them. Rahul Gandhi asked how going alone is a violation of section 144? On this, the police said that action is being taken under section 188. During this time, when Rahul Gandhi was talking to ABP News, then Rahul Gandhi also fell due to the police rage. Although Rahul Gandhi said that this happens sometimes.