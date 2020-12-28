In a major action, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Varsha Raut, wife of senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, for questioning in connection with the PMC bank fraud case. He is to appear on December 29. On this action, BJP said that ED is doing its work, while Sanjay Raut will press conference today.

Sanjay Raut said on this matter that all this politics is happening. I will talk in Shiv Sena Bhavan at 2 o’clock. He said that I have not yet received notice, I am searching.

When ABP News sought a response from Sanjay Raut regarding the ED summons, he said on the phone, “I don’t know anything about this at the moment.” As soon as I get any information, I will do it through a press conference. ”

Sanjay Raut’s tweet after wife gets summons from ED

In his tweet, Sanjay Raut wrote, “Come see, how much is there in my heart, let me keep my feet together.” His tweet is being linked to ED summons. Sanjay Raut has been continuously targeting the BJP.

What is PMC scam?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was exposed to the PMC bank scam in the year 2019. A loan of 6500 crore rupees was being given through fake bank account. The Reserve Bank had stopped withdrawing money. RBI filed it a case of fraud and criminal conspiracy. The ED is investigating a case of money laundering and a case of forgery.

According to information received from sources, a few days ago, the ED arrested Praveen Raut, close to Sanjay Raut. There were some transactions in Varshan Raut’s account from Praveen Raut’s wife. The ED wants information about this transaction. It is alleged that 55 lakh rupees came from the account of Praveen Raut’s wife in the account of Sanjay Raut’s wife.

An official said that he has been asked to appear in the Mumbai office. He said that earlier, the Financial Investigation Agency had summoned him to appear on December 11, but he did not give any reply.

