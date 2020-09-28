The legal battle between the Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and BMC in the Bombay High Court over the demolition of a part of the office continues. Today the High Court heard the matter. During the hearing, the issue of calling Kangana Ranaut a ‘haramkhor’ and ‘knotty’ also arose.

Kangna’s lawyer Birendra Saraf argued that there was a wrong with Kangana in this case. During this, a TV interview given by Kangana Ranaut was also mentioned. Advocate Aspi Chinoy, appearing for BMC, has also asked Kangana’s lawyer to give a video of the entire interview to her TV news channel.

Kangna’s lawyer Saraf replied that he would give a CD of all the interviews, in which he (Raut) also explained the meaning of the word haramkhor. To which Justice Kathawal said that we have a dictionary for him. After which Saraf told the court that according to Sanjay Raut, this word (haramkhor) has a naughty knotty. On which Justice Kathawal asked with surprise, then what is the meaning of Naughty?

The court once again rebuked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for sabotaging Kangana Ranaut’s office. The court lashed out at the BMC, saying that in many cases it was not done even after the order. If BMC had shown so much speed, Mumbai would have been a better city to live in. Kangana’s counsel argued in the High Court that BMC’s action was in violation of the Supreme Court order.

Significantly, Kangana Ranaut, who was very vocal in Sushant Singh Rajput case, compared Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). He was angry with Shiv Sena for this. Several leaders, including Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, warned him not to come to Mumbai. However, Kangana Ranaut reached Mumbai on September 9 after getting security for Y + category from the center, but the same day BMC ransacked her office by taking JCB to her office.