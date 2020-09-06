Highlights: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s attitude is not looking cold in Kangana Ranaut controversy

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut compared Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in the past.

Sanjay Raut questioned that she calls Mumbai a mini Pakistan. Do you dare to say the same about Ahmedabad?

Mumbai

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s taunt Kangana Ranaut does not seem to be getting cold at the moment. On the matter of comparing Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut with Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that if that girl (Kangana Ranaut) will apologize to Maharashtra (on the statement given to Mumbai) then I would think. He also questioned that she calls Mumbai as Mini Pakistan. Do you dare to say the same about Ahmedabad?

A day earlier, on Saturday itself, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had clarified in the Kangana Ranaut controversy that he has no personal enmity with actress Kangana Ranaut. It also said that insult to Mumbai or Maharashtra will not be tolerated. He said, now this subject should be finished. For the last two-three days, a lot of accusations were made through Twitter between Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and film actress Kangana Ranaut. Not only this, Shiv Sena also demonstrated against Kangana. Apart from this, Kangana was threatened to come to Mumbai and show. The Shiv Sena’s Mahila Morcha even threatened to blacken Kangna’s face. Kangana also challenged this and tweeted that she is coming to Mumbai on 9 September.

Kangana said- I am coming to Mumbai

Kangana Ranaut said a few days ago that she looks like Mumbai Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. Many Sylabs tweeted on this in protest against Kangana. Kangana on Friday tweeted that, I see many people are threatening me not to come back to Mumbai, so I have decided that I will come to Mumbai on September 9. I will post the time at Mumbai airport, if anyone has courage in their father, stop it. On this, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had said that he will see it. Not only this, he also called Kangana as Mantle. At the same time, he also said that if he goes to PoK, he will send them at his expense.

Sanjay Raut has now tweeted on Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter handle

‘How can you speak incorrectly about the city in which you live’

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut had said that the city where Kangana is living, the city where you live. Where you earn The city and the police are talking about it. Mumbai Police rescued people in the attack. Kasab was caught, during the crisis of Corona, more than 50 policemen gave their lives and they are talking about that Mumbai Police.