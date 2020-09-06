Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently compared Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. After this, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut threatened him not to come to Mumbai. Not only this, the women activists of Shiv Sena demonstrated against Kangana Ranaut and burnt her effigies and posters. Now Sanjay Raut has given a controversial statement about Kangana Ranaut.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut reacted to Kangana’s statement and said that his father will be brought to Mumbai. Maharashtra is not only with the Shiv Sena but also with other parties, we will stop it all together. Is the law respected by the girl? Along with this, he described Kangana as a ‘haramkhor girl’. Many people have condemned Sanjay Raut on this.

Mirza condemned

Actress Diya Mirza tweeted and condemned Sanjay Raut’s statement. He wrote on Twitter, “Sanjay Raut has used the word haramkhor, I strongly condemn it. Sir, you have every right to protest what Kangana said but you apologize for using such language. Should ask for. “

Mumbai’s nobody’s father

Sanjay Raut says that Kangana Ranaut has insulted ‘Maharashtra and Shivaji Maharaj’. Kangana had earlier said that she made a film on Maharaj Shivaji for the first time in Islam Dominate Bollywood. He is a Maratha. Earlier, Sanjay Raut had advised him not to come to Mumbai. On which Kangana Ranaut reacted saying that she is coming to Mumbai on September 9, if anyone’s father has courage, then stop them.

Scared of mumbai police

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut had said that she feels scared of Mumbai Police rather than ‘film mafia’. She had said that to expose the ‘drug mafia in Bollywood’ she would need protection from the Haryana or Himachal Pradesh police and she would not accept protection from the Mumbai police. The whole controversy started only after this.

What is the whole matter?

Actually, Kangana Ranaut has said many things about the drugs connection with Bollywood. After which BJP leader Ram Kadam demanded protection for Kangana. The actress said that she did not want the security of the Mumbai Police. He said that the Himachal Pradesh government or the central government can give security, more than the movie mafia, the Mumbai police is scared.

After Kangana’s statement, Sanjay Raut said, “We appeal to them not to come to Mumbai. Your statement has insulted the Mumbai Police. The Home Ministry should take action on it.”

