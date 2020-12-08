Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday called for expanding the scope of the Congress-led United Progressive Front (UAP). He also said that the opposition should unite against the ‘dictatorial attitude’ of the Center and give a ‘strong alternative’ against the Narendra Modi government.

Talking to reporters, Raut said that Sonia Gandhi has led UPA effectively in the last years and now the time has come to expand it by adding more allies. Asked about speculation about giving UPA leadership to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Raut said that there is no dearth of leaders in the country.

He said, ‘People’s support is important. Sharad Pawar along with Sonia Gandhi also has the support of various sections of the society. Rajya Sabha member Raut said, ‘All opposition parties should come together against the dictatorial attitude of the central government. Weak opposition is bad for democracy.

Raut termed the UPA and BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as ’empty match boxes’ and said that no one knows which party is in which alliance. Shiv Sena was earlier a part of BJP-led NDA.

When asked who should lead the UPA, Raut said, “The interim president of Congress Sonia Gandhi has led the UPA very successfully in the last years. Now the time has come to expand its scope.

He said many parties in various states have contested against the BJP but are still not part of the UPA. Raut said, “All opposition parties should come together and give a strong alternative to BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who are very strong.” The Shiv Sena spokesperson alleged that non-BJP ruled states are facing uncooperative attitude of the central government for development works.