Shiv Sena’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has flared up after the notice received by his wife from the Enforcement Directorate. He called it an act of ‘vengeance’ and said that targeting women is a cowardly act. Raut said – We are not afraid of anyone and will be answered accordingly.

He further said- ED needs some papers and we have submitted on time. Shiv Sena leader said- During the last one year, notices were given to Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse and Pratap Sarnaik. Now all of you are discussing my name. All these people were instrumental in the formation of the government in Maharashtra.

He said- all these are pieces of papers, there is nothing more than this. It is worth noting that earlier, after the summons sent to the wife in the PMC Bank case, Sanjay Raut had tweeted and said – Come see, what is the strength.

What is the whole matter?

This notice is related to the investigation of the PMC bank scam case. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was exposed to the PMC bank scam in the year 2019. A loan of 6500 crore rupees was being given through fake bank account. The Reserve Bank had stopped withdrawing money. RBI filed it a case of fraud and criminal conspiracy. The ED is investigating a case of money laundering and a case of forgery.

According to information received from sources, a few days ago, the ED arrested Praveen Raut, close to Sanjay Raut. There were some transactions in Varshan Raut’s account from Praveen Raut’s wife. The ED wants information about this transaction. It is alleged that 55 lakh rupees came from the account of Praveen Raut’s wife in the account of Sanjay Raut’s wife.

