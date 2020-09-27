Highlights: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut met on Saturday

Sanjay Raut while clarifying on the meeting said that there can be ideological differences between us but we are not enemies

First meeting between the two after the Mahavikas Aghadi government formed by the alliance of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP in Maharashtra

Mumbai

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut met on Saturday. Explaining the meeting, Sanjay Raut said, ‘I met Devendra Fadnavis yesterday (Saturday) to discuss some issues. He is a former CM. Apart from this, he is the Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra and is also the BJP’s Bihar election in-charge. He said that there may be ideological differences between us but we are not enemies. CM Uddhav was aware of this meeting.

This is probably the first meeting between Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut after the Mahavikas Aghadi government formed by the alliance of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP in Maharashtra. According to the information, Devendra Fadnavis and Sanjay Raut met at a hotel in Mumbai.

Raut’s sarcasm when Akali Dal leaves NDA

On the other hand, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the strong pillars of NDA were Shiv Sena and Akali Dal. The Shiv Sena was forced to exit the NDA, now the Akali Dal left. NDA has got new partners now, I wish them all the best. The alliance that does not have Shiv Sena and Akali Dal, I do not consider it NDA.

BJP clarified on meeting

The BJP has also given the meeting of Sanjay Raut and Devendra Fadnavis. Maharashtra BJP chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhyay said the meeting had no political outlook. He tweeted, ‘Raut wanted to interview Devendra Fadnavis for Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana. Just this is the conversation between the two leaders. Upadhyay said, “Fadnavis had informed Raut that he will give interviews when he returns from Bihar’s election campaign.”