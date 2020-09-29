On the one hand, all the discussions are going on in Maharashtra on the meeting between Shiv Sena and BJP leaders. In the midst of political discussions, people are once again speculating about the proximity of Shiv Sena and BJP. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, while answering the media’s questions, said that it is a crime to discuss politics with any opponent?Earlier, Maharashtra BJP Chief Chandrakant Patil had said that the meeting between Devendra Fadnavis and Sanjay Raut did not yield any result. This meeting will not have any impact on the state’s politics. Patil had said that if people of two political parties talk for two-and-a-half hours in a room, they will not discuss tea biscuits.

Raut said – met in connection with the interview

About the meeting, Sanjay Raut had earlier said that he had met Fadnavis in connection with an interview of ‘Saamana’. Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar also met in Maharashtra after Raut and Fadnavis met. All these developments were being linked with a political reshuffle in Maharashtra. However, after the meeting, Raut made it clear that he had met Fadnavis in connection with some issues and interviews. He also said that he had no personal enmity with Fadnavis, but differed only on issues.