Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has once again hit the headlines. Recently he called Urmila Matondkar a ‘soft porn star’. During an interview, he also spoke on Maharashtra government Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. Now Times Now asked Sanjay Raut about Kangana Ranaut’s new statements. Sanjay Raut says that there are many issues in the country which are more important than Kangana Ranaut. We should pay attention to them.

After this, Sanjay Raut was asked questions about Kangana Ranaut’s verbal attack on the Bachchan family and the drugs culture going on in the Bollywood industry. To this, Sanjay Raut said that he does not pay attention to such news coverage. Accepts 3 principals of Gandhi ji. He was then asked questions about Kangana Ranaut’s Urmila Matondkar as ‘soft porn star’. On this, Sanjay Raut said that every person should come to handle their problems and answer them. These are issues on which the political party has nothing to do.

When Sanjay Raut was told that Kangana Ranaut was seeking forgiveness from him, he said that there are many problems going on in the country which the media and the government should discuss. Let me tell you that Kangana Ranaut compared Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, after which Sanjay Raut threatened her and advised not to come to Mumbai. Apart from this, Sanjay Raut had also given Kangana Ranaut the tag of a haramkhor girl.