A day after the announcement of assembly election dates in Bihar, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has said that if there are not enough issues in Bihar, some parcels can be made from Mumbai. He has taken this stance in the context of allegations that the issue of death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is being used in Bihar elections. Sushant Singh Rajput was from Bihar.

The Shiv Sena leader said, “Elections in Bihar should be fought over development, law and order and good governance, but if these issues are over, then some issues can be parceled out of Mumbai.”

On June 14, there was a confrontation between Bihar and Maharashtra Police Department over the investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found hanging in his house in Mumbai. Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey accused the Maharashtra Police of not cooperating. It is also being said that Pandey is going to enter politics after taking VRS. On the other hand, Raut has also indicated that Shiv Sena may contest elections in Bihar.

“Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will take a decision on Bihar elections in 2-3 days,” Raut said on Friday. In Bihar, elections are fought over caste and other things. Labor law and farmers bill will not be an election issue in Bihar.

The country’s Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Friday announced the dates for the assembly elections in Bihar. Elections in the state will be held in three phases. Votes will be cast on 28 October, 3 November and 7 November and the results will be announced on 10 December.