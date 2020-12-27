Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has today written a special column in his editorial on the year ending 2020 and the coming New Year. Targeting Prime Minister Modi, Sanjay Raut has given his views on ‘what you sowed and what you gave’ at the end of the year. You can read Sanjay Raut’s full article here…

“2020 is about to end. The passing year is not going to do anything good. So the fruits of the new year are not sure of it. People should do one thing, see how to save their family. Modi will take care of the rest of the country. And they have two-four people. “

“Everyone seemed to know when the year 2020 would end. This year would end in four days, but before that many people had torn the calendar of 2020 and threw it. So the end of 2020 is a cure. The year 2020 will start Having been in the dark, this year has been a bleak life for the entire world. 2020 will be remembered as a year of sadness for the country and the public. The same has happened with the world. The virus named 19 ‘made the whole world jailed. There is no indication that the doors of the jail will open in the new year. People do not celebrate Christmas and New Year, so the night curfew started. It will run till 6 January. That means keep a check on the enthusiasm while welcoming the new year, this is a clear order. The whole world was in trouble but America gave a good package to its citizens struggling with economic crisis. Every American citizen will have a bank account of Rs. 85,000 per month. “This is such a package. The same thing happened in Brazil and other European countries, but in the year of departure, the people of India remained empty.”

Lockdown country

“Let us first understand what the year ended and what it sowed. ‘Kovid-19’ means the country remained in lockdown for more than six months due to corona. During this time industries were shut down. People lost their jobs.” People’s salaries have come down. Schools and colleges are closed. Even today malls, cinema theaters, industries, hotels and restaurants are in lockdown. As a result, the employment of lakhs of people has ended. Foreign investment coming into the country during the Corona period Most of these investments are stuck in the reconciliation agreement. In Maharashtra, 25 companies have signed investment agreements worth 61 thousand 42 crore. This will create 2.5 lakh new jobs, but at the same time General Motors in Talegaon near Pune The factory is closing down and the stoves of 1800 workers are seen to be extinguished. This is a crisis created by tension between India and China. Chinese troops entered the Indian border in 2020. They captured their land. Chinese soldiers We could not push back, but a new rod of nationalism was used to divert people’s attention from the crisis. Chinese goods And a boycott of Chinese investment was publicized. Chinese company Great Wall Motors was about to invest Rs 5000 crore in General Motors facing financial crisis. Now this will not happen. Therefore General Motors will shut down. If instead of curbing Chinese investment, the Chinese military would have been pushed back, nationalism would have shone brighter. “

Soul of democracy

“Corona’s attack is the biggest of the blows the country has suffered in the passing years. Millions of people lost their lives. Even more fiercely, ‘Parliament’ is the soul of democracy. That soul is destroyed. All three agricultural bills against which the farmers The agitation is going on, passed on the strength of majority. Now farmers have come on the streets today against that bill. Emotional issues like Ram temple of Ayodhya are raised but the government does not consider the feelings of the farmers. We believe That there is a democratic rule in India but how four-five industrialists, two-four politicians have held the country hostage for their ambition, hatred, anger, greed, is visible in the passing year. The idea of ​​national interest is now narrowed. It has been. Party interest and individual worship mean country interest. The question is whether only selfishness, deception and violence are left in politics. Such a question stands in view of the current situation in West Bengal. Political in democracy Defeat continues, but the way the central government used power to oust Mamata Banerjee Going is painful. Large-scale rallies and road shows are going on and the country’s home minister is leading it. At the same time, night curfew is required in states like Maharashtra to avoid congestion in the context of Corona. The rulers break the rules and the public has to pay. “

What about 1000 crores?

“In the passing years, the future of parliamentary democracy was in danger. The situation will not change with the construction of a new Parliament building. Instead of building a new Parliament building of 1000 crores rupees, it should be spent on the health system. Such prominent people of the country have made Prime Minister Told Modi. It will not be used. Funds will be collected from the people for the Shri Ram Temple. For the construction of the highest temple of democracy, that is, for the new Parliament, one should express the idea of ​​collecting donations from the people in this way. “For this new Parliament, not even one lakh rupees will be collected from the people. Because this building for the people is now becoming decorative and without work.”

States will break

“The passing year has put the burden of inflation, unemployment, economic crisis and despair on the coming year. The government has no money but it has money to win elections, to topple governments. We are in a situation where The country has more debt than its national income. If our prime minister is getting good sleep at night in this situation, he should be praised. Elections were held in Bihar. Tejashwi Yadav competed with Modi. Nitish Kumar of Bihar and BJP’s power did not come in the right way. BJP leader Vijayvargiya made a sensational disclosure saying that Prime Minister Modi had made a special effort to overthrow the Congress’s Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh. If our Prime Minister has special interest in destabilizing the state governments What will happen if you are taking it? The Prime Minister belongs to the country. The country stands as a federation. Even the states which do not have BJP governments, they also talk about the national interest. This sentiment is being killed. In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP disbanded the Congress and formed the government. He presented the challenge. The instability in the Kashmir Valley continues. “

“China has infiltrated Ladakh. Punjab’s farmers are beginning to use coercion. The central government goes to the ground to save Kangana Ranaut and journalist Arnab Goswami. Blocking Mumbai’s ‘metro’ for political arrogance Given. If the Central Government did not realize that we are harming people for political gains, it would not take long to be in our country like a broken state of Russia. Questioning the efficiency and credibility of the Central Government The year that marks the mark has to be looked at by 2020. Relations between the state and the center are deteriorating. “

“The Supreme Court has forgotten its duty in many cases. The tragedy of Indian social life is that the future of the country is in the hands of two-four people to brighten or sink it. This tragedy is currently going on. Despite the corona and lockdown, The corruption virus continues to prevail at all levels. Ambani and Adani’s wealth increased even in the passing year, but the public lost a large number of jobs. So what will the arrival of the new year give to the employees? Night parties due to ‘parties’ hotels and night There will be no clubs, that’s all. A rich businessman came to meet. He said that this time the New Year party has been kept at home. Four-five friends were called. The visitors asked, how will they go back home when the curfew starts? On this, the friend who accepted the party’s invitation said, “What’s in it? It’s easy. At most one thousand rupees will have to be paid.” Gave money that work is done. There is no problem, this feeling is increasing rapidly throughout the country. “

“The coming year showed a ray of hope, but those rays finally disappeared in the darkness of despair. Now, wishing the new year, the common people have to make one request, that is enough. Mental instability and turmoil The turbulent year 2020 has come to an end very fast and the passing year has no faith in how the year 2021 will end due to not keeping anything good. People should try to save their family. The rest of the world will continue ! “

