Mumbai: The dates for the assembly elections in Bihar have been announced. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said that elections in Bihar should be fought on issues of development and law and order. He quipped that if there is a shortage of issues, issues can be parceled from Mumbai.

Sanjay Raut said, “Elections in Bihar should be fought on issues of development, law and order, and good governance, but if these issues are over, then issues can be sent as parcels from Mumbai.” Shiv Sena leader’s target is towards the ruling NDA of Bihar in which JDU and BJP are in important role.

Earlier, on Friday, after announcing the election dates, he had asked whether it is appropriate to conduct assembly elections in Bihar amidst the coronation virus in the country? He said that due to the epidemic, such a situation has arisen in the country, which was never there before. He questioned, “Is the corona virus now over?” Is the situation right for holding elections? ”

With this, he said that the agricultural bills passed by the Parliament will not affect the Bihar elections, because the state will vote only on the basis of caste and religion. On the question of the issue of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in Bihar elections, the Shiv Sena MP alleged, “The government has nothing to say about development or good governance”.

Explain that there will be assembly elections in three phases in Bihar. On October 28, voting will be held in 71 seats in the first phase. On November 3, voting will be held for 94 seats in the second phase and on November 7, votes will be cast in 78 seats in the third phase. The counting of votes will be done on 10 November. There are a total of 243 assembly seats in Bihar.

