Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday dismissed allegations that the Mumbai Police exposed the racket tampering at the Television Rating Point (TRP) as part of retaliatory action. “Mumbai Police has taken bold steps to expose the scam,” he told reporters. This is just the beginning… everything will be revealed soon.

Raut asked, “This scam is worth about 30 thousand crores and why are people silent?” Who is behind all this? Where did this money come from? He said, “Mumbai Police is a professional. No action will be taken against change or hostility, but the way the channels targeted the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government and the Thackeray family is not malicious?

Raut congratulated the writer Shobha Deshpande, who objected to the city’s local jewelery seller refusing to speak in Marathi. She said that she stands with respect to the Marathi language.