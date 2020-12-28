Highlights: Reply of Union Minister Ramdas Athawale to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Athawale said that we will also show how much power we have

Raut wrote by tweeting, “Come see, what is the strength?”

Athawale said that ED does not act on any reason

Mumbai

After the ED’s notice, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut tweeted on Sunday, “Come see, what is the strength”. To which Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has responded to Raut and said, ‘We will also show how much power we have’. He said that ED is an independent agency. Where no action is taken due to political malice. If there is any problem in some of the papers, then they are given notice from the ED.

Raut had tweeted and responded

After getting the ED’s summons to the wife, Sanjay Raut targeted tweeting and writing two lines of a song without taking anyone’s name. He had written, ‘Come see, how much is there in power, I have to be fiercely with my companion’ Had happened.

Raut’s wife gets ED’s notice

Varsha Raut, wife of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, has been asked by the Enforcement Directorate to appear in the office on December 29 after selling the notice. The ED wants to inquire into the case of that Rs 55 lakh transaction. In which Varsha Raut transacted money with PMC bank account with Sanjay Raut’s associate.

What is the whole matter

This entire case is related to HDIL. Wadhawan brothers of HDIL were arrested in the PMC bank scam case. Initially the case was being investigated by the Economic Offenses Wing. But later its investigation was handed over to the ED. Praveen Raut, considered close to the Wadhawan brothers, has also been questioned. Praveen Raut is considered close to Sanjay Raut. HDIL was working on a project in Goregaon that suspected the scam. The Wadhawan brothers were arrested in this case.

Transfer money from Praveen Raut’s wife’s account

55 lakh rupees were transferred from the account of Praveen Raut’s wife Madhuri Raut to the account of Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha Raut. The ED wants to inquire about these funds. That is why the ED has sent a notice.

What is PMC Bank Scam

The year 2019 came to the notice of the Reserve Bank that a loan of 65 hundred crore rupees to a developer through fake accounts in PMC Bank. The Reserve Bank imposed strict restrictions in September 2019 so that these transactions could not be completed. These restrictions have been extended till the month of March of 2021. Sarang Wadhawan and Rakesh Wadhawan were arrested by the Economic Offenses Wing in the PMC Bank scam case. Of the 44 accounts that were instrumental in sinking PMC Bank, 10 accounts belonged to HDIL.