Opposition parties as well as government allies are opposing the Agriculture Bill. Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned on Thursday on behalf of NDA’s ally Shiromani Akali Dal in Punjab. At the same time, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, former NDA ally, has targeted the government. Sanjay Raut has said that despite the things the Prime Minister is saying, there is something wrong if your minister resigns.Talking to a private news channel, Sanjay Raut said that whatever the Prime Minister is saying, if there is a minister after this, there is something wrong. He said that we did not leave NDA. They were doing the politics of lies, due to which we were forced. Both of us were the oldest associates, the rest are paying guests.

Is there a mess somewhere – Sanjay Raut

On the Agriculture Bill, Sanjay Raut said that the NDA should have discussed the Agriculture Bill. Even if all parties are left out, strategic discussion should have been done while taking important decisions related to agriculture sector. There was no discussion on this bill. Everybody is saying that this will harm the farmers. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, former NDA ally, says that despite the things the Prime Minister is saying, there is something wrong if your minister resigns.

‘Akali Dal and Shiv Sena continue to support’

Sanjay Raut said that earlier Shiv Sena had left NDA and now Shiromani Akali Dal has left. It means something is wrong. He said that we and the Akali Dal are still together today.

‘Then who is Harishchandra’

He also said that we were lying, if the Akali Dal is lying then who is Harishchandra. On the displeasure of the farmers of Punjab about the bill, Sanjay Raut said that if the farmers in Punjab are angry, then the farmers in the whole country are angry. Maharashtra is with Punjab. He said that after Punjab, now farmers’ demonstration will start in Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.