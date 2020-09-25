Highlights: Ever since the Bihar assembly elections have been announced, Shiv Sena MPs are once again making statements

Sanjay Raut criticized for making Sushant Singh Rajput and drugs case investigation in Bihar elections

Sanjay Raut said – If the electoral issues fall short of Bihar then some parcels can be done from Mumbai.

Mumbai

Ever since the Bihar Assembly elections were announced, Shiv Sena MPs are once again making statements. In an attempt to make the issue of Sushant Singh Rajput and the drug case investigation in Bihar elections, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has said that if parcels in Bihar are less, some parcels can be made from Mumbai. Sanjay Raut has said that Bihar no longer has issues.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut taunted, saying, ‘Elections in Bihar should be fought on the issue of development, law and order and good governance. But if all these issues are weakened, then issues can be sent as parcels from Mumbai. The Election Commission has announced to conduct Bihar Assembly elections in three phases. These are to be held on 28 October, 3 November and 7 November. The counting of votes is scheduled on November 10.

Read: Sanjay Raut’s taunt on the announcement of elections in Bihar- Corona is over?

Raut said this on Bihar election dates

Earlier, Sanjay Raut had said that there is unprecedented situation across the country due to Corona epidemic. Is the corona epidemic now over? Is this the right time to hold elections? ‘ When Sanjay Raut was asked if the three bills related to agriculture in Parliament will have any effect on Bihar elections, he said tauntingly, ‘This will not have any effect on Bihar elections because only the issue of caste and religion in Bihar Votes are given. ‘

‘Bihar government does not have issue’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, will the issue be an issue in the Bihar elections, in response to this, Raut again attacked the Bihar government and said, “The government there has no issues related to development or governance on which it can speak. What happened to CBI investigation on Sushant issue? The DGP of Bihar has resigned and will contest the assembly elections.

Non BJP parties attack Bihar’s DGP

Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey is currently targeting non-BJP parties. He demanded a CBI inquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput case. Just last Tuesday, he took voluntary retirement (VRS). There are speculations about him jumping into the electoral fray.