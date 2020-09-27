Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has said that he finally met former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at a hotel in Mumbai on Saturday. He said that I met Devendra Fadnavis to discuss some issues. He is a former CM and furthermore, he is the Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra and is in charge of the BJP’s Bihar. Let me tell you that after this meeting, the market of speculation in the political corridors of Maharashtra had become hot.

Sanjay Raut had said on this meeting that there can be ideological differences between us but we are not enemies. CM was aware of our meeting. Raut met Fadnavis at a Mumbai hotel. Raut was in the news for his anti-BJP stance on the power-sharing formula after the Assembly elections last year.

I met Devendra Fadnavis yesterday to discuss certain issues. He is a former CM. Also, he’s the leader of opposition in Maharashtra & #BiharPolls-in charge of BJP. There can be ideological differences but we are not enemies. CM was aware about our meeting: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena pic.twitter.com/6OdXCbWWMt – ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2020

Raut said that the strong pillars of the NDA were the Shiv Sena and the Akali Dal. The Shiv Sena was forced to exit the NDA, now the Akali Dal left. NDA has got new partners now, I wish them all the best. The alliance that does not have Shiv Sena and Akali Dal, I do not consider it as NDA.

On the other hand, Maharashtra BJP’s chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhyay said that this meeting has no political significance. He tweeted that Raut had expressed his desire to interview Fadnavis for the (Shiv Sena mouthpiece) Saamana and that they met to discuss the same.

The spokesman said that Fadnavis had told Raut that he would give him an interview after returning after campaigning in Bihar. There is no political reference to this visit. The Shiv Sena and the BJP contested the assembly elections last year, but after the election, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party had parted ways with the BJP and formed a government in Maharashtra with the NCP and Congress.