New Delhi The Shiromani Akali Dal has decided to break away from the NDA in protest against the agricultural bills. Since then, a lot of questions are being raised about the NDA. At the same time, recently Rajya Sabha MP and Sena leader Sanjay Raut has made sharp comments on the NDA. They say that the alliance that does not have Shiv Sena and Akali Dal, I do not consider it as NDA.

In fact, farmers of Punjab and Haryana are protesting against the agricultural bills brought by the Modi government. At the same time, the Congress party had also talked about the nationwide demonstration on the issue of farmers. Recently, the Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has spoken out against the NDA in opposition to the agricultural bills. Since then, questions are being raised on the NDA.

The strong pillars of the NDA were the Shiv Sena and the Akali Dal. The Shiv Sena was forced to exit the NDA, now the Akali Dal left. NDA has got new partners now, I wish them all the best. I do not consider NDA as an alliance in which Shiv Sena and Akali Dal are not there: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena pic.twitter.com/nVhtbRwRfv – ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) September 27, 2020

Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut says that ‘Shiv Sena and Akali Dal were strong pillars of NDA. The Shiv Sena was forced to exit the NDA, now the Akali Dal has left. NDA has got new partners now, I wish them all the best. But the alliance in which Shiv Sena and Akali Dal are not there, I do not consider it as NDA.

I met Devendra Fadnavis yesterday to discuss certain issues. He is a former CM. Also, he’s the leader of opposition in Maharashtra & #BiharPolls-in charge of BJP. There can be ideological differences but we are not enemies. CM was aware about our meeting: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena pic.twitter.com/6OdXCbWWMt – ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2020

At the same time, after the meeting of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut with Devendra Fadnavis, many speculations were being made. After which Sanjay Raut has given his clarification on this. Sanjay Raut termed his meeting as non-political and said that he had met Devendra Fadnavis for an interview in Saamna. He says that Devendra Fadnavis is watching the election campaign in Bihar on behalf of the BJP. In this connection, he met Fadnavis. Sanjay says that CM Uddhav Thackeray already knew about this meeting.

Explain that when the Shiromani Akali Dal broke away from the NDA in protest of the Agriculture Bills, recently the Congress’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that the Akali Dal had to leave the NDA and the pro-black law, when the Akali Dal split from the NDA He had to break ties with the Modi government. “He (Akali Dal) had to bow to the doorstep of farmers and workers.”

