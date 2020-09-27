Mumbai: On Saturday, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut met former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. After the meeting of the two leaders, there was a lot of discussion and discussion in the political corridor. Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut said that there is no enemy in politics. He said that he had met Devendra Fadnavis for an interview.

Uddhav Thackeray knew about the meeting

Along with this he said, “Uddhav Thackeray knew about the meeting. This meeting was being talked about for many days. This is not an unexpected case. Devendra met Fadnavis for the interview. ” Sanjay Raut is also the editor of the Sena mouthpiece Saamana.

Non-political meeting of both leaders- BJP

Even before this, Sanjay Raut had described this meeting as non-political. He had said that meeting Fadnavis is not a crime, two leaders of the state can meet. At the same time, BJP also reacted that this meeting between the two leaders was beyond politics.

Why did the politics of Sanjay and Fadnavis meet?

Actually, there is a government of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in Maharashtra. But there were many such occasions in the past when differences between the three parties came to light. These questions have also arisen many times that will the coalition government of the three parties in Maharashtra be able to complete its term?

Shiv Sena separated from BJP after assembly elections

Let me tell you that BJP and Shiv Sena fought Maharashtra assembly elections together. However, BJP and Shiv Sena separated after the election. The Shiv Sena formed a government in Maharashtra with the Congress and NCP.

NCB seizes Sara Ali Khan’s mobile, Deepika, Shraddha and Sara did not get clean chit