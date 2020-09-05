Highlights: Debate on Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut over Bollywood Actress Kangana Ranaut’s comparison of Mumbai with POK

There was a lot of debate with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on the matter of comparing Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut to Mumbai-occupied Kashmir. At the same time, Sanjay Raut’s attitude has become loose. Talking to a private TV channel, Sanjay Raut said that Kangana Ranaut has no personal issues. This is the case of Maharashtra. He said that Kangana should run her own Twitter handle and not allow any political party to use her Twitter handle.

A private channel questioned Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Kangana Ranaut’s statement. To this he said, this is not the issue of Shiv Sena. Everyone should come together on the subject of Maharashtra. Sanjay Raut said a day ago that Mumbai is the father of Marathi manush. Shiv Sena will not stop without eliminating such enemies of Maharashtra. Sanjay Raut tweeted that Mumbai is the father of Marathi Manush. Those who do not approve, tell who their father is. Shiv Sena will not stop without eliminating such enemies of Maharashtra. He also wrote ‘Promise’ with this line.

Kangana Ranaut said if anyone’s father had any strength, then stopped coming to Mumbai, Sanjay Raut told Mantle

Kangana said- I am coming to Mumbai

Kangana Ranaut said a few days ago that she looks like Mumbai Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. Many Sylabs tweeted on this in protest against Kangana. Kangana on Friday tweeted that, I see many people are threatening me not to come back to Mumbai, so I have decided that I will come to Mumbai on September 9. I will post the time at Mumbai airport, if anyone has courage in their father, stop it. On this, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had said that he will see it. Not only this, he also called Kangana as Mantle. At the same time, he also said that if he goes to PoK, he will send them at his expense.

Anil Deshmukh said, Kangana Ranaut has no right to live in Maharashtra

‘How can you speak incorrectly about the city in which you live’

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut had said that the city where Kangana is living, the city where you live. Where you earn The city and the police are talking about it. Mumbai Police rescued people in the attack. Kasab was caught, during the crisis of Corona, more than 50 policemen gave their lives and they are talking about that Mumbai Police.