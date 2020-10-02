Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that those who protested against his party over the demolition of actress Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow should raise their voice for the girl who was murdered after the rape of Hathras. He criticized the alleged police misconduct with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi going to meet the victim’s family in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.

Raut told reporters here, “Those who raised their voice against us in the demolition of the illegal manufacture of an actress should demand justice for the Hathras victim.”

After Kangana’s public debate with Raut, the Shiv Sena-controlled Mumbai Municipal Corporation had initiated the demolition of the illegal construction in the actress’ bungalow, which drew criticism from her party.

On the alleged mistreatment of Rahul Gandhi, Raut said that the aim was to ensure that “the demand for justice by the poor girl and her family is not revealed to the world”.