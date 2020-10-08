Highlights: Sanjay Raut said attack on former CBI director Ashwani Kumar’s ‘suicide’

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has attacked TV channels and Kangana Ranaut over the alleged ‘suicide’ of former CBI director Ashwani Kumar. Sanjay Raut said on Friday that he was shocked by Ashwani Kumar’s alleged ‘suicide’ and wondered why no one was interested in finding out the reason for his suspicious death. Without naming Kangana Ranaut, she said, “The actress, who is currently living in Himachal Pradesh, should speak out if Kumar was really fed up with his life or was he under any pressure.”

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that it is unbelievable that a person like Ashwani Kumar, who was not only the director of the CBI and the Director General of Police of Himachal Pradesh but also the Governor of Nagaland and Manipur after his retirement, could end his life. He also served in the Special Defense Group (SPG) with special ability. The editorial of Shiv Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ wrote that retired officers of the All India Police Service (IPS) were mentally and physically strong and were therefore given significant responsibility in decades of careers. Such a person ends his life and does not ask any questions… it is amazing.

Former CBI Director Ashwani Kumar commits suicide

Take Kangna’s name without any weight

Without naming Kangana Ranaut, Sanjay Raut said that the actress, who is currently living in Himachal Pradesh, should say whether Kumar was really fed up with his life or was under some pressure. The Shiv Sena said that the news channels should also speak about the circumstances that led to Kumar's suicide. Said that the questions raised in the actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case also come up in the Kumar case.

Kumar was the real-life hero

Raut said that Sushant was a reel-life (film world) hero while Kumar was a real-life (real-life) hero. Said that despite medical evidence, some people are not ready to admit that Sushant Singh Rajput had committed suicide. But (behind the death of Kumar) nobody is interested in knowing this secret. Time is very difficult.

Raut said on AIIMS report, ‘everyone maligns Sushant’

Former CBI Director commits suicide

Former CBI director Ashwani Kumar was found hanging at his residence in Shimla on Wednesday. Officials said 69-year-old Kumar left a suicide note stating that he was going on a new journey. On the other hand, Director General of Police of Himachal Pradesh Sanjay Kundu said that we have got a suicide note in which he (Kumar) has written that he is going on a new journey. Family members were present when he entered the room. He closed the door from inside and committed suicide with a noose rope. He said that the family denied any wrongdoing. We have sealed all the items in the room.