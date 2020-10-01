Highlights: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut attacked Yogi government over alleged police misconduct with Rahul Gandhi

Sanjay Raut said- no one in the country can support the way the police treated Rahul Gandhi there

Said- Rahul Gandhi is grandson of Indira Gandhi and son of Rajiv Gandhi, we should not forget, these people have given martyrdom for the country.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has strongly attacked the Yogi government of UP over alleged police misconduct with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is going to meet the family of gang rape victim in Hathras, UP. He described the incident with Rahul Gandhi as a gang rape of democracy. Sanjay Raut on Friday said that the way Rahul Gandhi’s collar was caught, pushed and dropped, it is a gang rape on the democracy of this country. This gang rape should also be investigated.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Friday, ‘A Dalit girl is raped and murdered. If the leaders of a political party of the country go to meet, then how should they treat them? He further said, ‘No one in the country can support the way the police (UP Police) treated Rahul Gandhi there. Rahul Gandhi is the grandson of Indira Gandhi and the son of Rajiv Gandhi. We should not forget this. These people have given martyrdom to the country.

… so that justice is not revealed to the world

Earlier, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut criticized the alleged police misconduct with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was visiting the victim’s family in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. Raut said that the aim was to ensure that the demand of justice from the poor girl and her family did not come before the world. Let me tell you that hundreds of Congress workers, including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, who are going to Hathras in UP, were stopped by the Noida Police.

Rahul Gandhi fell while being taken into police custody

In fact, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were going to meet the victim family of the gangrape scandal in Hathras, UP on Friday. During this time he was stopped by the UP Police in Greater Noida. During this push-out, Rahul Gandhi fell down. On this, he accused the UP police of pushing him.

See: Rahul Gandhi falls to the ground during a tremor from UP police

FIR on 203 people including Rahul-Priyanka

On the other hand, the UP Police has lodged an FIR against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and 203 others at the Ecotech Police Station, Greater Noida, for the incident on Friday. Those against whom an FIR has been lodged include former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda, PL Punia, Sachin Pilot and 153 other party workers. A case has been registered against 50 unidentified people.