Mumbai

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, outraged by ED’s summons in his wife’s name, warned the central government that he was not afraid of such things. Raut attacked the Modi government by holding a press conference on Monday afternoon. He said that summons has been sent to his wife Varsha Raut for political opposition. The ED is acting at the behest of the central government. Raut said that we will follow the law.

Don’t mess with me

Sanjay Raut said that do not mess with me, I am a naked man and a Shiv Sainik. I have a BJP file, if you remove it, you will have to run away from the country. I have names of 121 people. Will give it to ED soon. There are so many names that ED will have to work for 5 years. Then the ED will know who is screwed.

This is all political conspiracy

Sanjay Raut said that all this is inspired by politics. ED has taken out a 10 year old case. We are middle class people. My wife is a teacher. The wife had taken a loan of 50 lakhs from a friend. It is mentioned in the Rajya Sabha affidavit. This is also shown in the income tax. This is not a hidden thing. What is the problem with the ED and the BJP. There are big surmas sitting for the BJP in this country. If I reach his family, he will have to flee the country.

Beneficiaries have to account

I’m not scared i’m their father

Raut said that I was shown the list of 22 MLAs of Shiv Sena and NCP. I was told that if I help this government, then slowly the ED or other agency will take action against them. The first name of this was Pratap Sarnaik. For the past one year, the BJP people are trying to convince that you do not try to save this government. We want to make it fall. There were attempts to intimidate me in different ways with threats and gestures, but I am not scared, I am their father.

So does the ED want to pressure Sanjay Raut through his wife?

When will the BJP leaders take action

Raut alleged that the wealth of anyone in our family has not increased 1600 times. The income of the families of BJP leaders has increased 1600 times. Take action on them first. We are not older than the law, we will follow it. I have an account for you, a book for your family. But Balasaheb Thackeray has taught us that straight fight should be fought. Children and family should not be brought in between. Uddhav Thackeray has said the same thing to me. Balasaheb Thackeray’s picture is behind me, seeing him, I tell you that we will answer it and it will outweigh you.

Shiv Sainiks put up posters outside the ED office

Outside the ED office in South Mumbai, Shiv Sainiks have protested by putting up posters. Shiv Sainiks have put up a poster describing the ED office as BJP office. Written on which BJP office.

Raut talks about air and air with the arrow command

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson and MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar has taken a dig at Sanjay Raut, saying that Raut has looked absolutely desperate in this press conference. He said that instead of accusing BJP and ED, they should present evidence of allegations made against them in front of public and ED. Otherwise, it would seem that only the air and air talks have been done by the Shiv Sena leader. It seems to me that these days Raut is not even taking medicines from the compounder. I advise them to take medicine from a good doctor.