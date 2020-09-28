The stir in Maharashtra’s politics after the meeting between Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday was further intensified by Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Sunday. Describing the meeting as political adultery, Nirupam feared that the Congress, with whom it has partnered for power, can betray the Shiv Sena Congress at any time by giving up its views, religion and behavior.Nirupam said, ‘Congress is stuck in this government. Will not do much with Shiv Sena. They have come with personal interest to form government in Maharashtra. Nirupam said, ‘The Congress and NCP have opposed the Kisan Bill of the Modi government in both the houses of Parliament. But Shiv Sena chief and state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has supported it. Let us know that former Mumbai Congress President Sanjay Nirupam has been against the decision of the Congress to form a government with the Shiv Sena from the beginning.

Before joining Congress, Nirupam was in Shiv Sena, but now he is quite aggressive against Shiv Sena. Let me tell you that after the Mahavikas Aghadi government formed by the alliance of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP in Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut met on Saturday. The two met at a hotel in Mumbai, after which there was a stir in the state’s politics.