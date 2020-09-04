Highlights: Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar will not be seen commentating in the Indian Premier League

His name is in the list of commentary team issued by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

While writing a letter, he requested to involve himself

Ex-Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar’s hopes of making a commentary in the Indian Premier League (IPL) have suffered a setback. Actually, he is named in the list of commentary team issued by the Board of Control for Cricket in India. Let me tell you that Manjrekar wrote a letter to the board in July requesting to join the commentary team, but it seems that BCCI has not accepted his request.

According to the report of our associate newspaper Mumbai Mirror, the BCCI has also finalized seven commentators (IPL Commentators). It includes Sunil Gavaskar, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Murali Karthik, Deep Dasgupta, Anjum Chopra, Rohan Gavaskar and Harsha Bhogle.

They will all leave for UAE on 10 September. These are divided into two panels. One is based for Dubai and Sharjah while the other will be based in Abu Dhabi. Manjrekar was part of the commentary panel for the last three World Cups and all major ICC tournaments since his retirement in 1996.

Requested the board

Manjrekar had said in a letter to the BCCI – Respected members of the BCCI, hope you are all fine. You may have received an email from me earlier in which I explained my role as a commentator. Now that the IPL dates have been announced, BCCITV will soon be choosing its commentary panel. I will be very happy to work under the guidelines you have set. After all, we are working under your production. Last time there was probably no clarity about the issue. Thanks, regards.

What is the whole matter

In recent years Manjrekar has been engulfed in much controversy, such as making a commentary on Ravindra Jadeja and arguing with fellow commentator Harsha Bhogle at the Pink Ball Test in Kolkata last year. He called Jadeja a ‘cricketer’ and acknowledged his mistake when the all-rounder gave a terrific performance. During the World Cup last year, Manjrekar had made comments about Ravindra Jadeja, after which some players of Team India lodged a complaint with the BCCI. After which Manjrekar was removed from the commentary panel.