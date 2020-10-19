Sunday 18 October proved to be ‘Super Sunday’ in the IPL. Both matches played on this day were drawn to the Super Over. In the first match, a Super Over was scored when the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad was won where Kolkata won and in the second match it was Super Over against Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab. For the first time in cricket history, a super over was also tied for the second super over, where Punjab won. Former Indian team player and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has made a strange statement when IPL matches are pulled to super over.

He said that there is no need to get a super over in league matches of IPL and it should be done in playoff matches. Manjrekar tweeted that there is no need for a super over when the league round is very big. According to me, super overs should be kept in the playoffs if needed.

When a league is very long, super over not necessary. Share points, I say. In the playoffs, sure have the super over. https://t.co/NrhiXjZxgq – Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) October 19, 2020

After these two matches, there have been some major changes in the point table as well. The team of Kings XI Punjab has moved from eighth to sixth. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians team is placed second with 12 points. The Delhi Capitals team is at the top of the points table with 14 points. Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore have 12 points each, while KKR has 10 points. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kings XI Punjab, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals are the four teams that currently have 6-6 points on their account.

