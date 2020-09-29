Sanjay Dutt, who is battling cancer, is currently in Dubai to spend time with his family. Manyata Dutt has gone to Dubai to meet her children Shahran and Iqra along with Sanjay. Manyata is very active on social media and is looking very positive these days. Manyata has posted a glamorous picture of herself on Instagram.

Manyata wrote in this post, ‘The longest journey of your life is the one in which you reach deep within yourself. This journey really helps you find yourself. ‘ While sharing this picture, he has tagged Sanjay Dutt and has done many hashtags like #happysoul #peaceofmind #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod in his past.



Earlier, Manyata had done another picture in which Sanjay and Manyata Dutt are seen enjoying with their children.



Please tell that it is necessary for Sanjay to live in Mumbai on September 30, because his third chemotherapy will start for treatment of lung cancer on this day. Sanjay Dutt was recently admitted to the hospital due to difficulty in breathing. He was taken to Lilavati Hospital for corona test. His report came negative but the news of his cancer on the very next day made his fans worried. Sanjay Dutt posted on his social media that he is taking a break for a few days. There were reports that he has stage 3 cancer but there were reports from the hospital source that Sanjay Dutt’s lung cancer has reached the fourth stage.



After the news of Sanjay Dutt’s cancer, his wife Manyata Dutt also issued a statement for the fans and their fans. Manyata Dutt has said in her statement, ‘I thank all those who are praying for Sanju’s quick recovery. We all need strength and prayers to get out of this phase.