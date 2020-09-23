Earlier last week, actor Sanjay Dutt left for Dubai to spend time with his twins Iqra and Shaharan. During this time his wife Manyata Datta was also with him and now this short holiday is going to end. Actually, Sanjay’s 30 September stay in Mumbai is necessary because on this day his third chemotherapy for Lung cancer treatment will start. In such a situation, if Sanjay does not increase his stay in Dubai, then he will be in Mumbai in the next 7 or 8 days.

What did doctor say?

Sanjay is constantly hopeful of his recovery. Like the first two chemotherapy, the third will also be in Mumbai. After the first chemotherapy cycle was over, Dr. Jalil Parkar said, “It is not yet known how many cycles will be required.” Chemotherapy is not easy and fighting lame cancer is like another war. ‘

Sanjay wanted to go to US and Singapore first

Let me tell you, earlier Sanjay’s plan was to get chemotherapy in US but it did not happen. His second choice was Singapore but he was also canceled. Talk about films, the actor has not yet decided which of his missed films he will shoot first.

Interesting films in sanjay’s bag

A source said, ‘The producers of Sanjay’s films are wishing for him to be healthy soon. Sanjay has completed the upcoming film Shamshera. They are needed for just a little patchwork. ‘ Apart from this, there are films like ‘Prithviraj’, ‘KGF 2’ in Sanjay’s bag.