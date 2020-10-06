Sanjay Dat Lung is battling a serious cancer disease. The disease was revealed at a time when Sanjay Dutt’s health suddenly worsened and he was rushed to the hospital for a test on suspicion of corona virus infection. Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with lung cancer of the fourth stage. These days, a picture of him is becoming very viral on social media. Sanjay Dutt is seen very weak in this picture.

In this picture, Sanjay Dutt is wearing light blue T-shirt and dark blue pants. Due to the chemo session, he has also shortened his hair. Sanjay is also giving a pose for his fan. After this picture comes out, the fans are expressing concern about Sanjay Dutt’s health and wishing him well soon.

See Sanjay Dutt’s viral picture here

Fans are messaging ‘Get well soon, Baba’ on this picture of Sanjay Dutt. At the same time, some fans are saying after seeing this picture that there is no belief that Sanjay Dutt is there. However, Sanjay Dutt’s wife Manyata Dutt also keeps sharing pictures of cancer with Baba on social media.

See here Sanjay Dutt with children

Please tell that Sanjay Dutt is currently in Dubai. He is undergoing treatment in Dubai itself. Some time ago Manyata Dutt shared a picture. In this picture, he is in Dubai with Sanjay Dutt and his two children. With this photo, Manyata gave the caption, ‘Today I just want to thank God for this gift. No complaints, no pleas, just stay together forever Amen. ‘Sanjay Dutt’s look in this photo seems to have changed a lot.

