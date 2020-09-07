Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt Lung is undergoing treatment after getting cancer. Recently his first cycle of chemotherapy has been completed. At the same time, Sanjay Dutt’s obsession with films is at a different level, that is, he has returned to shooting his film.

Will shoot for two days of ‘Shamshera’

According to reports, Sanjay Dutt has gone back to shoot for his upcoming film Shamshera. He will be shooting for days, after which he will go for his treatment. Sanjay Dutt is spotted outside a studio in Mumbai on Monday.

Sanjay Dutt’s first chemotherapy cycle completed

Let’s say that Sanjay Dutt’s first cycle of chemotherapy is completed and the second cycle will start next week. It is likely to start on 8 or 8 September. Sanjay Dutt has completed the first cycle well and the second one is also expected to be good. It is not yet known how many cycles will be required.

Sanjay Dutt was considering going abroad for treatment

Sanjay Dutt had considered going to America for the treatment of lung cancer. It was also said that he took a visa for it but later decided not to go and opted for treatment in a hospital in Mumbai. Currently, nothing can be said about Sanjay Dutt going abroad for treatment. This will depend on the graph of Kovid-19.